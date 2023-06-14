Cyclone Biparjoy now 350kms away from Karachi

Cyclone Biparjoy is now 350kms away from Karachi and expected to pass through Keti Bandar, located in the Thatta district of Sindh, on Thursday afternoon.

’’Biparjoy is located 300km south-west of Keti Bandar, 350km south of Karachi and 360km south of Thatta,“ the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain can be expected, with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during June 13-17.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Sindh provincial government, NDMA and other relevant organisations to utilise all-out resources to ensure people’s protection.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the cyclone said it was important to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance.

He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation.

To be headed by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee also includes Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik, and representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department and National Institute of Health (NIH).

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed fears of a cloudburst in Karachi and urged the public to avoid leaving home unnecessarily.

Moreover, the Sindh government also announced cancelling all examinations from Thursday (today).