Peak in oil demand ‘in sight’ before end of decade: IEA

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2023 01:43pm
PARIS: Global oil demand could peak before the end of this decade as the energy crisis has accelerated the transition to cleaner technologies, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Renewable energy capacity additions to hit record: IEA

“The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency and other technologies advance,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

