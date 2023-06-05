AVN 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
DFML 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
DGKC 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 5.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 68.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
NETSOL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.59%)
OGDC 77.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.05%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 59.61 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.76%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.15%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.31%)
TRG 94.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.23%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 31 (0.75%)
BR30 14,245 Increased By 167.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,601 Increased By 247.9 (0.6%)
KSE30 14,769 Increased By 104.5 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Renewable energy capacity additions to hit record: IEA

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

PARIS: Renewable power capacity will grow by a record number this year as high fossil fuel prices and energy security concerns fuelled the deployment of solar and wind systems, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Global additions of renewable energy capacity are expected to rise by 107 gigawatts to more than 440 GW in 2023, the IEA said in an updated report on the sector.

“The world is set to add a record-breaking amount of renewables to electricity systems — more than the total power capacity of Germany and Spain combined,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

electricity renewable energy IEA Fatih Birol power capacity

Comments

1000 characters

Renewable energy capacity additions to hit record: IEA

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories