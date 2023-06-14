AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
PM to leave for Azerbaijan today

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Azerbaijan today (Wednesday) on a two-day official visit for holding talks with Azerbaijani leadership on issues of mutual interest and key areas of cooperation including in trade, investment, and energy.

At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Office said on Tuesday that the prime minister will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan from June 14-15, 2023. Ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the prime minister’s entourage, the Foreign Office said in a statement. It added the prime minister would hold wide-ranging talks with President Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed, it added. “Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters,” the statement read.

It added that frequent leadership-level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

