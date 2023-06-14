AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
Wheat production contest: names of winners announced

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: Abdul Hannan s/o Muhammad Ibrahim hailing from Toba Tek Singh secured the first position in wheat production competition 2022-23 arranged by the Punjab Agriculture Department under the national project to enhance per acre production of wheat.

Hannan obtained 76.51 maunds per acre and secured a cash prize of Rs 0.6 million while Mehboob Ahmed s/o Bashir Ahmed from Layyah District and Allah Bakhsh s/o Muhammad Yar of district Khushab were declared second and third by attaining a yield of 70.65 maund and 69.652 maund per acre respectively.

These farmers will be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 0.5 and 0.4 million respectively. Similarly, in the canola production competition 2022-23, Muhammad Farid Khalid s/o Khalid Hussain of district Jhang was declared the first for getting canola yield 41.42 maunds per acre and he will be given a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million.

These decisions were announced on Tuesday in the meeting of Provincial Committee for Wheat and Canola Production Competition 2022-23 held at Civil Secretariat Lahore under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

This provincial committee of these production competitions is chaired by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, while other members include Director General Agriculture (Extension), Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, Director General Agriculture, Water Management and Field, Director Crop Reporting Service and Director Agricultural Information Punjab while the project directors for wheat and oilseeds were also included as members.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo congratulated the winning farmers and said that the crop production competition creates a spirit of healthy competition among the farmers.

This will make the farmers to work more diligently and ultimately, make it easier to achieve the production targets. Apart from this, the secretary Agriculture also directed to review the procedure of issuing certificates and distribution of modern machinery to the farmers with high yield along with the production competitions so as to increase the incentives to get high yield per acre of crops.

They agreed to continue these production competitions to achieve the production targets of important cash crops.

