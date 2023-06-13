AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.6%)
BAFL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
DGKC 52.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.9%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.82%)
OGDC 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.2%)
PRL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
TRG 95.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.28%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,140 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 14,302 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,620 Decreased By -163.1 (-0.39%)
KSE30 14,714 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 01:24pm

LOS ANGELES: The Golden Globe Awards were sold on Monday to a new owner that will shut down the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the voting group that faced controversy over ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which will continue to manage the awards telecast and focus on expanding the Globes’ viewership around the world, a press release said. DCP is co-owned by Eldridge and Penske Media.

‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

The sale comes after the HFPA struggled to repair its reputation after a Hollywood backlash over its ethics and lack of diversity, which led U.S. television network NBC to drop the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022.

Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback

A Los Angeles Times investigation in 2021 revealed the organization had no Black journalists in its ranks. Some members were accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded by expanding and diversifying its membership and instituted new ethics policies.

Eldridge Industries Chairman Todd Boehly aims to reshape the HFPA, a nonprofit organization of international entertainment reporters, into hired workers in a for-profit venture. All of the 310 current voters will be eligible to cast ballots for the next ceremony in January 2024, a spokesperson said.

Tarnished Golden Globes aim to regain role as Hollywood’s ‘party of the year’

“Today marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” Boehly said in a statement.

NBC aired the Globes again in 2023. No network has yet signed up to run the 2024 ceremony.

Cate Blanchett wins Globe for best drama actress

Financial terms of the deal, which was approved by California’s attorney general, were not disclosed.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe Awards

Comments

1000 characters

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Chinese official apprised of IMF ambivalence

MoS for reforms in pension bill

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Read more stories