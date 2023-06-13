Qureshi granted bail

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following the disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad, while hearing the case approved Qureshi’s bail till June 24 in a case registered against him and other PTI leaders at Khanna police station. Qureshi along with his counsel Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

