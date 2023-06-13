IHC grants PTI chairman protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a land case registered against him in Dera Ghazi Khan.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Khan’s petition seeking protective/transitory bail in case FIR No13/23 dated 26.05.2023 offence under sections 471, 420, 468 PPC and 5/2/47 PECA, 2016, Police Station Anti-Corruption Establishment Headquarter, Dera Ghazi Khan.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner contended that on account of the imminent threat of arrest, the petitioner is not able to approach the court of competent jurisdiction, therefore, he may be granted protective bail.

The IHC bench noted in its written order that in view of the above, the petitioner is granted transitory/protective bail for 14 days i.e. up-till 25.06.2023 subject to furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of deputy registrar (judicial) of this court, to enable him to approach the court of competent jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the same IHC bench directed the capital chief commissioner to make a decision regarding Khan’s request for shifting courts to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) by today to hear his bail petitions in nine cases.

The Chief Justice issued the directions while hearing his petition seeking the shifting of at least four courts from Sector F-8 Markaz to the FJC in Sector G-11. The petition stated that due to the fragile law and order situation in the premises of the sessions court in Sector F-8 Markaz, it was not “convenient” for Imran to appear in the relevant judicial magistrates’ trial courts.

Justice Aamer inquired from Imran Khan have you submitted a request to the chief commissioner for shifting the courts to the judicial complex. The lawyer responded that they had not done this as yet.

The lawyer contended that his client is implicated in a number of cases and for the said purposes he has to apply for bail before arrest to various Courts. He further contended that due to the extraordinary law and order situation and threat to his life, the petitioner apprehends an untoward incident, if he approaches the F-8 Kachehri, Islamabad for the purposes of pre-arrest bails.

He submitted that it would only be appropriate that the Commissioner, Islamabad ICT declares FJC as venue for the hearing of the bail petitions of the petitioners.

The judge observed that in view of submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner, it is only appropriate that the petitioner approaches respondent No.2 for purposes of the declaration sought. The counsel pointed out that he has to make an application today as the protective bails granted by this Court lapse today. At this, the judge said that let the petitioner make an appropriate application to respondent No.2, who shall decide the same positively today in accordance with the law.

