Karachi: thunder-storms likely

KARACHI: Temperature on Monday grew to the season’s highest levels of 41 Celsius in the city, as the Met Office forecast warm weather with thunderstorms for the metropolis on Tuesday.

It said that the hot weather with chances of scattered thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening hours is expected. Temperature may remain up to 39 Celsius and humidity 65 percent.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country,” the Met said. The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” is likely to strike an area between Kati Bandar, Sindh and Indian Gujarat.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. In the country’s central districts, dust raising gusty winds is expected in the afternoon.

However, dust-thunderstorm-rain with isolated hailstorm is likely in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, east Balochistan and central and lower Sindh.

