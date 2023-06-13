HVACR Int’l Expo & Conference concludes

KARACHI: The 28th Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference 2023 concluded with a success at Expo Centre Karachi.

The 03-day Pakistan’s Largest HVACR Exhibition and Conference organized by Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (PHVACR) Society in collaboration with ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

The event showcased the latest technology and developments in local and international HVACR sector. More than 15,000 professional visitors visited the event, whereas, more than 150 companies participated through their stalls in the expo, and displayed their products through more than 13,300 square meters exhibiting space in 04 halls in which 1 hall was dedicated for international conference with this year’s theme “Sustainability through Energy Efficient Approaches”.

A mix of international and local participants will be there to showcase the latest technology and innovations in the field of HVACR.

International participation came from China, Turkey, Germany and few other countries. The exhibitor’s categories include: Alternative Energy / Suppliers, Cables, Air Curtain Importers / Manufacturers, Ceramic Wool, Centrifugal Fan & Axial Fan, HVACR Green Products, Air Duct System, Boilers-Domestic / Commercial, Air Coolers, Air Filtration & Purification, Fans, Automation, Burners Oil / Gas, and many more.

The expo captured the great success and big number of industry experts, professionals and personalities from Academia visited the expo and attended the conference. 29th PHVACR 2024 is scheduled for next year.

