AVN 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.48%)
BAFL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
DGKC 52.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.01%)
EPCL 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.64%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
OGDC 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.03%)
PAEL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
PIBTL 4.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.51%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.66%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 96.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.24%)
UNITY 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.76%)
BR30 14,360 Decreased By -229 (-1.57%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -121.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -56.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HVACR Int’l Expo & Conference concludes

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The 28th Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference 2023 concluded with a success at Expo Centre Karachi.

The 03-day Pakistan’s Largest HVACR Exhibition and Conference organized by Karachi Chapter of Pakistan Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (PHVACR) Society in collaboration with ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

The event showcased the latest technology and developments in local and international HVACR sector. More than 15,000 professional visitors visited the event, whereas, more than 150 companies participated through their stalls in the expo, and displayed their products through more than 13,300 square meters exhibiting space in 04 halls in which 1 hall was dedicated for international conference with this year’s theme “Sustainability through Energy Efficient Approaches”.

A mix of international and local participants will be there to showcase the latest technology and innovations in the field of HVACR.

International participation came from China, Turkey, Germany and few other countries. The exhibitor’s categories include: Alternative Energy / Suppliers, Cables, Air Curtain Importers / Manufacturers, Ceramic Wool, Centrifugal Fan & Axial Fan, HVACR Green Products, Air Duct System, Boilers-Domestic / Commercial, Air Coolers, Air Filtration & Purification, Fans, Automation, Burners Oil / Gas, and many more.

The expo captured the great success and big number of industry experts, professionals and personalities from Academia visited the expo and attended the conference. 29th PHVACR 2024 is scheduled for next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Expo Centre Karachi ASHRAE HVACR Expo PHVACR HVACR International Expo & Conference 2023

Comments

1000 characters

HVACR Int’l Expo & Conference concludes

MoS for reforms in pension bill

SBP leaves policy rate unchanged

Economy: experts underscore the need for structural reforms

CM Sindh for expediting contingency measures

Senate panel rejects 3 major ST measures

Sinosure reduces coverage for Pakistan’s projects to 70pc from 95pc

Electricity rates standardisation: Subsidy will be allocated: Dastgir

Economic, other areas: Pakistan & Iran to discuss framework of cooperation with China

‘Controversial’ verdict on Punjab election pleas: SC judgement clears the air and settles the facts of the case

Star hydro-power project case: AG office recommends name of co-counsel

Read more stories