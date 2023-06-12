Muqam says general elections will be in Oct

PESHAWAR: Advisor to PM on Political & Public Affairs, National Heritage and Provincial President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam has said that general elections would be held in October and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return home before it.

He was talking to journalists here at the headquarters of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Sunday wherein he presided over a high-level meeting regarding restoration of the power supply system on emergency basis after destruction of power transmission system due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was given a detailed briefing by the management of both PESCO and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) regarding losses inflicted on the power transmission system in the province.

The PM’s aide said that said that after becoming Prime Minister for fourth-term, Nawaz Sharif will bring the country out of all prevailing crises.

Amir Muqam said that rehabilitation work on restoration of rain affected power supply system is full swing and all staff from Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to Lineman level of both power distribution companies is in the field. He said that out of the total 364 damaged feeders, 300 have been rehabilitated, while rehabilitation work on two damaged grid stations of the TESCO was continued.

He told the media that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif himself is monitoring the rehabilitation operation. He said that the federal government has announced a compensation package of Rs.1 million for heirs of dead persons in rainstorm while critically and minor injured will get Rs.300,000/- and Rs.50,000/- respectively. He said a survey for conducting assessment of losses is also being underway.

Amir Muqam expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for playing the full role of representing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that earlier the Prime Minister has distributed subsidized flour worth billions of rupees through the Utility Stores and later also abolished restrictions on wheat transportations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has declined the price of one bag flour from 4000 rupees in the province to Rs.2400/.

He was further grateful to the Prime Minister for extending tax exemption for the erstwhile FATA/PATA for another period of one year. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has always stood by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whether it was storm or flood.

