KP Education Dept announces summer vacations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department Sunday decided to change the summer holidays from June 12 instead of June 15 earlier being announced, a notification issued here Sunday on Sunday.

According to the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the date of the Summer Vacation to Middle, High and Higher Secondary Schools has been changed due to abrupt and unusual changes in the weather condition of the province.

Therefore, the summer vacation will be from June 12 instead of June 15 till August 31, 2023, said the notification. In the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, changes were made keeping in mind the weather conditions.

The government had earlier announced the summer vacation from June 15. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has approved summer vacations in the plains areas, Rahmat Salam Khattak said when contacted.