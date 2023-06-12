AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
WASA accelerates drive against defaulters

APP Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

RAWALPINDI: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has accelerated its ongoing operation against defaulters, said a WASA spokesman. He informed that the Managing Director (MD), WASA Muhammad Tanveer had directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to achieve Rs 100 million revenue target set for June.

The MD announced that a bonus of 15 days basic salary would be given to the staff if the set target is achieved.

He said that the agency had conducted a consumer survey for the first time through its staff, which had not incurred any additional cost.

In this survey, 3127 illegal connections were caught, from which additional revenue recovery of more than Rs 44 million would be collected annually, he said adding, while, earlier during a routine recovery campaign, 1683 illegal connections were also caught thus a total of 4810 illegal connections were unearthed. 9,328 connections were also upgraded during the survey, he informed.

Due to solid steps taken by WASA, additional revenue of Rs 2.8 million per month would be collected, he said and informed that action against illegal connections would continue and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

The MD had appreciated efforts of the revenue staff and announced special bonus for the employees who had shown good performance, he said adding, the revenue inspectors and their teams on extra-ordinary performance would be given a special bonus of 15 days basic salary.

Disciplinary action would also be taken against those who could not achieve the minimum revenue recovery of target.

He said that all the revenue inspectors had been directed to submit their daily progress reports to their respective Deputy Directors which would further be sent to MD WASA.

All the expenditure of WASA is dependent on revenue recovery, therefore, any kind of lapse and negligence would not be tolerated and the defaulters would not be given any concession.

The MD had ordered the officers concerned not to accept any pressure during revenue recovery campaign.

The crackdown would continue until the outstanding revenue amount from the last defaulter is recovered, he added.

