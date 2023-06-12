AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Body camera footage released after fatal police shooting of 14-year-old in Colorado

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 06:26am

NEW YORK: Police in Aurora, Colorado, have released body camera footage following the death of a teenager who was shot by an officer after an alleged robbery.

Jor’Dell Richardson, who is Black, was shot by an officer who chased him as he ran from a local store where police say he shoplifted vape materials with a group of youths on June 1. He was 14 years old.

Richardson, who was shot in the abdomen, later died at the hospital, police said.

A multi-agency team is investigating the shooting. Reuters could not immediately verify the race of the officers involved.

One of the videos from the body-worn cameras released on Friday showed Richardson running from officers as they shout for him to stop and get on the ground.

One of the two officers involved in the chase, James Snapp, eventually pinned him down on the ground.

“Stop, please. You got me,” Richardson can be heard saying.

A second officer, Roch Gruszeczka, caught up to his partner moments later.

“Gun, gun, let go of the fucking gun,” Gruszeczka said. “I’m going to shoot your ass.” Shortly after, a gunshot can be heard and Richardson wailing in pain.

Officers called for medical assistance and began performing CPR as Richardson appeared to lose consciousness.

“Hang with me bud,” Gruszeczka says. Police said later on he said: “God, please be with that kid.”

Aurora Police Department Chief Art Acevedo told a press conference on Friday that Richardson was carrying a firearm, although it was later determined to be a pellet gun designed to look like a 9mm handgun.

The body camera footage released by police does not show whether Richardson ever pointed the weapon at the officers. Gruszeczka has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Richardson’s family reviewed the footage before its public release, and Acevedo said he has been in contact with family members.

“No matter where this investigation takes us, no matter where we end, it is a tragedy because a young man has lost his life,” Acevedo told reporters at the news conference.

police Colorado police shooting Jor’Dell Richardson

Comments

1000 characters

Body camera footage released after fatal police shooting of 14-year-old in Colorado

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sindh CM issues cyclone alert for coastal cities, towns

Danish minister may arrive next week

‘World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets’

Divided Fed expected to rally around a US interest rate pause

Read more stories