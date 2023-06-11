CBD Punjab project: CM reviews progress

Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, visited Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) project site to assess the progress of the development work for CBD Punjab phases 2 and 3 and Main Boulevard linkage to Bab-e-Pakistan, Walton Road, Lahore.

During the visit, the CM was briefed by the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, about the significant advancements made in the project. Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, Project Director CBD Punjab, Asif Iqbal and senior officials of CBD Punjab were present during the briefing.

CBD Punjab has embarked on the development of phases 2 and 3, along with the establishment of a linkage between the Main Boulevard Lahore and Bab-e-Pakistan, Walton Road. Notably, CBD Punjab will construct flyovers at Ghora Chowk, Lahore, Walton Railway Crossing, and Bab-e-Pakistan, addressing key traffic congestion points.Construction of a roundabout at Kalma Chowk has also been advised by CBD Punjab.

Expressing his vision for timely project completion, Naqvi emphasised the importance of providing maximum relief to the people. He directed the authorities to ensure that the newly constructed roads are wide enough to accommodate the increasing traffic load, a crucial consideration for enhancing transportation efficiency.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, expressed his commitment to delivering a state-of-the-art project. He reiterated CBD Punjab’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects that will greatly benefit the people of Punjab.

The visit was attended by esteemed government officials, including the chief secretary Punjab, secretary Planning, commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, CCPO Lahore, CTO Lahore, deputy commissioner Lahore, and chief engineer LDA.

