Jun 11, 2023
Pakistan

PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in KPK

APP Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PM sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families, said PM’s media wing.

He directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure steps for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

He also ordered for coordination with the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked NDMA to work together with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure complete assistance to the public in affected areas.

He directed the local administration to become active besides passing instructions to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend help in the relief activities.

He sought a report in the next 24 hours about the relief activities and the extent of damages.The prime minister also directed that prior emergency measures should be taken in the wake of the cyclone Biparjoy which was moving towards Karachi.

He asked NDMA to make prior arrangements in collaboration with the Sindh government and the provincial departments.

He also directed that full assistance should be given to the people in the situation of rains and storms in Balochistan.

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif KPK PM Shehbaz Sharif

