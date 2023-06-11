AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
Qureshi declares IPP ‘dead on arrival’

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2023 03:55am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi sees no future for Jahangir Khan Tareen’s Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), declaring it ‘dead on arrival’ after it was launched a few days back.

While responding to a media question on the launching of the new political party outside an anti-terrorism court on Saturday, he said that every politician has a right to take a political decision and the friends (referring to Jahangir Khan Tareen and his companions), which include prominent politician, have the right to exercise their privilege to form a political party.

However, he drew an analogy between the IPP and a patient, saying it was just like a patient taken to an emergency ward and pronounced ‘dead on arrival’. He said that so I would only say this is a launch that was ‘dead on arrival’.

Talking about the forthcoming elections, he pointed out that the government had allocated funds for the elections in the new budget and as per the Constitution the parliament’s current tenure expires on August 12; thus, if the Constitution was followed then the elections were expected this year. However, he said, if an extra-constitutional step was taken, he could not say anything about it.

