Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad

Punjab's interim government and Islamabad's administration have decided to withdraw the army from the province and Islamabad a month after they called it in to help maintain law and order, Aaj News reported.

“I am further directed to request that the said troops/assets of Pakistan Army may kindly be de-requisitioned with immediate effect under intimation to this department, please,” said the notification issued by Punjab's Home Department.

A similar notification was issued by Rana Waqas Anwar, the additional commissioner of ICT.

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide above-referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” said the notification.

The military army was called in the province and the federal capital to assist the authorities in maintaining the law and order situation, which deteriorated on May 9 in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest.