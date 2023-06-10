AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad

  • Army was called in a month ago to maintain law and order situation
BR Web Desk Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 08:36pm

Punjab's interim government and Islamabad's administration have decided to withdraw the army from the province and Islamabad a month after they called it in to help maintain law and order, Aaj News reported.

“I am further directed to request that the said troops/assets of Pakistan Army may kindly be de-requisitioned with immediate effect under intimation to this department, please,” said the notification issued by Punjab's Home Department.

A similar notification was issued by Rana Waqas Anwar, the additional commissioner of ICT.

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide above-referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” said the notification.

The military army was called in the province and the federal capital to assist the authorities in maintaining the law and order situation, which deteriorated on May 9 in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Punjab government Islamabad capital police

Comments

1000 characters

Army withdrawn from Punjab, Islamabad

Sindh govt announces up to 35% raise in salaries, 17.5% hike in pension amounts

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

Fitch does not ‘expect large further devaluation of Pakistani rupee’: report

Hina Rabbani Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

Dubai ranks third among top global cities, ahead of New York, London and Paris

Lahore ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid in Askari Tower attack case

Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

Egypt’s annual headline inflation rate speeds up to 32.7% in May

Zelensky says counteroffensive actions ‘taking place’

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

Read more stories