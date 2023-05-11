Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD: The army has been called in by two provinces, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as, in the federal capital to assist the local administration and police in maintaining the law and order situation that emerged in the province after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Sources said that the federal cabinet approved the deployment of army personnel in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to help local administration and police in maintaining law and order.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior pursuant to the request made by the home department, the government of Punjab, the Federal Government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act), is pleased to authorize the deployment of Pakistan Army troops/ assets for maintaining law & order situation across the Punjab province in aid of civil power.

It says that the date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among both stakeholders.

According to an Islamabad police spokesman, the army has called in Islamabad and is deploying at different locations. Police, Rangers, and army personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. All those elements spreading incitement stop it immediately, he said, adding that women and children are requested to not travel unnecessarily.

The source said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government also requisitioned from the Interior Ministry, armed forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution.

