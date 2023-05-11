AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Fazal Sher Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 08:53am
ISLAMABAD: The army has been called in by two provinces, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as, in the federal capital to assist the local administration and police in maintaining the law and order situation that emerged in the province after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Sources said that the federal cabinet approved the deployment of army personnel in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to help local administration and police in maintaining law and order.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior pursuant to the request made by the home department, the government of Punjab, the Federal Government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act), is pleased to authorize the deployment of Pakistan Army troops/ assets for maintaining law & order situation across the Punjab province in aid of civil power.

Traffic disrupted as PTI protests in major cities after Imran’s arrest

It says that the date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among both stakeholders.

According to an Islamabad police spokesman, the army has called in Islamabad and is deploying at different locations. Police, Rangers, and army personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order situation. All those elements spreading incitement stop it immediately, he said, adding that women and children are requested to not travel unnecessarily.

The source said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government also requisitioned from the Interior Ministry, armed forces in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

A D Tunio May 11, 2023 07:17am
When will generals obey the constitution? No more marshal laws! Half country has been lost to generals stupidity! and presently due to generals' cloud nine egos country is undergoing economic meltdown!
bilawal fayyaz May 11, 2023 07:32am
pakistan army zindaabad i m with my army
Farhan May 11, 2023 08:53am
If they have extended the same support for law and order they might have remained till polling booths. Now what will be the expanses they will claim for these services 1 billion a day or more.
