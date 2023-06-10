AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Business & Finance

Proposals

No increase in duties on import of essential items Minimum wage proposed at Rs32,000; wages of government employees...
Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:20am

  • No increase in duties on import of essential items

  • Minimum wage proposed at Rs32,000; wages of government employees from Grades 1-16 and Grades 17-22 to be increased by 35pc and 30pc, respectively

  • No new taxes for the upcoming year

  • Exemption of customs duties on import of seeds for sowing to promote growth in the agricultural sector

  • Withdrawal of capping of the fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of Asian Makes above 1300cc

  • Services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice cream), parlours, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets etc., are proposed to be taxed at 5pc if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning

  • Grant of exemption of sales tax on contraceptives and accessories

  • Increase in withholding tax rate from 1pc to 5pc on payment to non-residents through debit/credit or prepaid cards

  • Exemption of customs duties on import of shrimps/prawns/juvenile for breeding in commercial fish farms and hatcheries

  • Rs1 billion allocated for health insurance of working journalists

