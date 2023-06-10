Proposals
No increase in duties on import of essential items
Minimum wage proposed at Rs32,000; wages of government employees from Grades 1-16 and Grades 17-22 to be increased by 35pc and 30pc, respectively
No new taxes for the upcoming year
Exemption of customs duties on import of seeds for sowing to promote growth in the agricultural sector
Withdrawal of capping of the fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of Asian Makes above 1300cc
Services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice cream), parlours, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets etc., are proposed to be taxed at 5pc if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning
Grant of exemption of sales tax on contraceptives and accessories
Increase in withholding tax rate from 1pc to 5pc on payment to non-residents through debit/credit or prepaid cards
Exemption of customs duties on import of shrimps/prawns/juvenile for breeding in commercial fish farms and hatcheries
Rs1 billion allocated for health insurance of working journalists
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments