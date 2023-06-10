No increase in duties on import of essential items

Minimum wage proposed at Rs32,000; wages of government employees from Grades 1-16 and Grades 17-22 to be increased by 35pc and 30pc, respectively

No new taxes for the upcoming year

Exemption of customs duties on import of seeds for sowing to promote growth in the agricultural sector

Withdrawal of capping of the fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of Asian Makes above 1300cc

Services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice cream), parlours, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets etc., are proposed to be taxed at 5pc if payment is made through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning

Grant of exemption of sales tax on contraceptives and accessories

Increase in withholding tax rate from 1pc to 5pc on payment to non-residents through debit/credit or prepaid cards

Exemption of customs duties on import of shrimps/prawns/juvenile for breeding in commercial fish farms and hatcheries