Rs24.2bn earmarked for health ministry

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a total Rs24.2 billion for the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations for 2023-24 against Rs19.582 billion for 2022-23 which was revised up to Rs22.46 billion.

According to budget in brief 2023-24, the government has allocated Rs32 million for medical products, appliances and equipment against Rs31 million in 2022-23.

The government earmarked Rs16.57 billion for hospital services against Rs14.87 billion in 2022-23 which was revised up to 15.06 billion.

Under the head of public health services, the government has earmarked Rs3.11 billion against Rs1.001 billion allocation of 2022-23 which later was revised up to Rs4.44 billion.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs4.5 billion has been made for health administration services against Rs3.69 billion which was revised down to Rs2.93 billion.

