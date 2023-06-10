KATI hails approval of Electric Power Services Bill

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Faraz-ur-Rehman welcomed the approval of the Regulation Electric Power Services Bill by the Sindh government.

He said that under this law, the provincial government will be able to provide cheap electricity to consumers by obtaining electricity from various sources, which was a long-standing demand of the business community.

President KATI said that this decision is very much appreciated; it shows that the government of Sindh is serious about solving the problems of the business community and will be self-sufficient in the supply of electricity, water and gas, which will directly benefit the business community and common men.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the establishment of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority under this law will solve the long-standing problems of electricity in the province, especially in Karachi.

He said that the authority will be permitted to set the electricity tariff, which is the demand to provide cheap electricity to the industries to reduce the cost of production.

He hoped that the authority will develop a transmission system according to international standards, which will lead to economic stability and speed up the production process. Faraz-ur-Rehman also appealed to the federation to establish such authorities in other provinces.

