Seat adjustment with IPP quite possible: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could make seat adjustments with Jahangir Tareen’s newly-established Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in the upcoming general elections.

Talking to media upon arrival at the Parliament House for the Budget Session of the National Assembly, Asif ruled out any threat from Tareen’s political party to the PML-N. He said general elections will be held on time and the PML-N can strike seat adjustment with Tareen.

Answering a question, Asif said missing economic targets in the current fiscal year is not the government’s failure, as they put their politics at stake to save the state.

He said that there is no threat to his party, the PML-N from Jahangir Tareen’s party as there may be seat adjustment with him and they will solve the issues facing Pakistan together.

About decreasing graph of popularity among the masses, he said if they try to save their politics, the country’s situation would have worsened. He said that their politics failed but they have saved the situation from getting worse. He added that they have saved the state by sacrificing politics and stopped economic destruction.

He said failure to achieve economic goals does not mean government failure and defence capability should not be measured by the defence budget.

Talking about any special package in the budget, he clearly said that they may not be able to give a cushion but hopefully, the common man will definitely get relief. The minister reiterated the stance of his government that the general elections will definitely be held at its scheduled time.

