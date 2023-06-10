AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
BAFL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
DGKC 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.19%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.08%)
MLCF 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.79%)
OGDC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.91%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PPL 61.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.92%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.45%)
TRG 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.99%)
UNITY 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan elected as member of UN ECOSOC

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said that Pakistan will continue to champion the cause of strengthening the development pillar of the UN system, and work closely with the member states to leverage the mandate of the ECOSOC more effectively.

Pakistan has been elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the three-year term from 2024-2026, in the election held on 8th June 2023 at the UN Headquarters in New York. Pakistan will take its seat at ECOSOC on 1st January 2024. This will be Pakistan’s 11th tenure as a member of ECOSOC.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan has served on the 54-member Council 10 times in the past, serving as its president on six different occasions (1952, 1957, 1975, 1995, 2005, and 2020).

At ECOSOC, she stated that Pakistan has been a leading voice and a consensus-builder on promoting international economic cooperation and sustainable development.

“During its new term, Pakistan will continue to champion the cause of strengthening the development pillar of the UN system, and work closely with the Member States to leverage the Council’s mandate more effectively,” she said, adding that it will work for strengthening ECOSOC’s voice and role in realisation of Agenda 2030.

During the voting on Thursday, Pakistan received 129 votes in balloting in the 193-member assembly. Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats — also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal, and Tajikistan. A two-thirds majority — 124 votes — was required for the election.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulated Pakistan’s permanent mission in New York and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a successful campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office UN Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ECOSOC Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan elected as member of UN ECOSOC

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

PTI rejects budget

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Finance Bill 2023: Rate of GST on e-integrated textile retailers up 3pc

Trade leaders give mixed response

Rs97.098bn earmarked for education affairs, services

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs1,400m earmarked for 13 schemes of Ministry of Law & Justice

Read more stories