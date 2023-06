KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member National Assembly Kishwar Zehra on Friday slammed the PTI dissident leaders who recently joined the new political party.

Talking to a private TV channel, she said MQM leaders and workers had to face such coercive situations many folds but they remained determined, but PTI leaders showed less courage and firmness.

However, she alleged that all the happenings around are engineered.