Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested in Mardan shortly after being discharged from vandalism case

  • This marks fifth instance of his arrest since May 9 violent protests
BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 07:04pm
Following an order from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to release him in May 9 vandalism case, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested in Mardan on Friday, Aaj News reported.

This marks the fifth instance of his arrest since violent protests following the arrest of party leader Imran Khan on May 9.

During the course of the day, ATC Judge Syed Obaidullah Shah ordered the release of the PTI leader in all cases related to the violent protests. The judge directed the authorities to set him free if he was not implicated in any other ongoing cases.

The court order reveals that the prosecution’s request for a 14-day custody of Ali Muhammad was denied. The court noted that the evidence on record “does not directly charge the accused in the FIR and subsequently relies on hearsay.”

The order further stated that there was no direct or circumstantial evidence connecting Ali Muhammad to the alleged offense. Despite having already spent a significant amount of time in police custody, no incriminating evidence implicating him in the incident had been presented.

However, immediately after his release, officials from the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Ali Muhammad in a separate case related to suspected fraudulent hiring practices in the fisheries department, resulting in financial losses to the treasury.

On Thursday, Ali was re-arrested outside the Peshawar jail despite the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) orders for his release.

Ali Muhammad’s series of arrests began on May 11 when he was initially apprehended by the Secretariat police. This arrest was made under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Order (MPO), linking him to the violence that unfolded on May 9. He was then released on May 17 and re-arrested upon release.

The government also canceled his diplomatic passport.

On May 30, he was re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail after completing his “house arrest” period under the MPO.

Notsurprised Jun 09, 2023 07:14pm
Everything about this guy is cringey. Head poser of a party of posers.
