AVN 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
EPCL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.38%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
NETSOL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
OGDC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
PRL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
SNGP 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
TRG 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,177 Increased By 17.2 (0.41%)
BR30 14,481 Increased By 73.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 167.8 (0.4%)
KSE30 14,797 Increased By 55 (0.37%)
Indian shares set to open higher on rising odds of Fed rate pause

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2023 09:20am
BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking global peers, as increased probability of a rate pause from the US central bank lifted sentiment a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.20% at 18,758.50, as of 8:01 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight with the S&P 500 rising to a new 2023 high, as odds of a rate pause by the US Federal Reserve, in its upcoming meeting on June 14, rose to 75% from 66% after data showed that weekly jobless claims hit over a 1-1/2-year high, signalling a cooling economy.

Investors are also awaiting key rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan next week. Asian markets edged higher.

India’s central bank kept the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting on Thursday but indicated that monetary conditions will remain tight to bring inflation down to the 4% target.

“The headline inflation still remains above the target and being within the tolerance band is not enough,” the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy statement.

Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, but the benchmarks are still below 2% of all-time high levels.

Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to gradually move towards a new lifetime high, aided by healthy macroeconomic fundamentals and consistent foreign buying.

Indian shares slide as RBI signals tight policy ahead

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 2.12 billion rupees ($26 million) worth of Indian equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors sold 4.05 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

