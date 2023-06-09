Balochistan CM says will boycott budget session

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to boycott budget session for fiscal year 2023-24. BAP chief Abdul Quddus Bizenjo issued instructions to the party senators and lawmakers to boycott the upcoming budget session.

Media reports said that the decision was taken due to the non-payment of Rs55 billion dues of the Balochistan government. Earlier, BAP also boycotted the key session of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The BAP chief warned of action against the violators of the party policy. The federal government is set to announce the federal budget for the next fiscal year tomorrow with a total volume exceeding Rs13,800 billion.