KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 148,963 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,095 tonnes of import cargo and 28,868 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,095 comprised of 61,317 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 38,685 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,385 tonnes of DAP & 13,708 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,868 tonnes comprised of 19,043 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 9,825 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 6391 containers comprising of 4194 containers import and 2197 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1000 of 20’s and 1532 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 372 of 20’s and 295 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 616 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Msc Pegasus, Shan Hu Zho, MT Shalamar, Colombo Express and Bougainville have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 03 ships namely, Nordic Callao, Cma Cgm Titus and Margaita have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Tian-ping, Milaha Ras Laffan, LNG Ogun and Kanha sailed out on Thursday, & three more ships, MT RSG, Haj Mohammed and Ji-Li-669 are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo Volume of 149,257tonnes, comprising 108,056 tones imports Cargo and 41,201 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,484 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 1,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Dona BIBI, Saver-1 and Alexandra Kosan & two more ships, APL South Hampton and MSC Pegasus carrying Canola Seed, Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 8th June, &another containers ship, Al-Safat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 9th June, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023