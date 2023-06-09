AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 148,963 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,095 tonnes of import cargo and 28,868 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,095 comprised of 61,317 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 38,685 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,385 tonnes of DAP & 13,708 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 28,868 tonnes comprised of 19,043 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 9,825 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 6391 containers comprising of 4194 containers import and 2197 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1000 of 20’s and 1532 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 65 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 372 of 20’s and 295 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 616 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 05 ships namely, Msc Pegasus, Shan Hu Zho, MT Shalamar, Colombo Express and Bougainville have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 03 ships namely, Nordic Callao, Cma Cgm Titus and Margaita have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Pelepas, MSC Tian-ping, Milaha Ras Laffan, LNG Ogun and Kanha sailed out on Thursday, & three more ships, MT RSG, Haj Mohammed and Ji-Li-669 are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo Volume of 149,257tonnes, comprising 108,056 tones imports Cargo and 41,201 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,484 Containers (636 TEUs Imports and 1,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Dona BIBI, Saver-1 and Alexandra Kosan & two more ships, APL South Hampton and MSC Pegasus carrying Canola Seed, Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 8th June, &another containers ship, Al-Safat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 9th June, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories