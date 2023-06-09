AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reasonable increase in salaries: FGCTA, AGEGA stage protest demo

Recorder Report Published 09 Jun, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) and other government employee associations along with All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), on Thursday, staged a protest demonstration demanding the government address the growing disparity between inflation and employee salaries.

The protesters who gathered at Secretariat Chowk demanded the government that a reasonable increase in their salaries be ensured in the budget 2023-24 being announced on Friday (today) as the skyrocketing inflation has made it impossible for them to make both ends meet.

The college teachers and employees of various government departments also joined the protest and demanded a 100 percent increase in their salaries in the budget.

The protesters said that unless there is a 100 percent increase in their salaries in the budget, it would be impossible for them to make ends meet as the record inflation has simply become unbearable for them.

They called upon PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari to play his due role in increasing their salaries as his party has a track record of giving relief to government employees in the budget.

They appealed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to keep in mind the record inflation, which they insisted has made lives miserable for them.

A large number of pensioners including women also participated in the protest. They said that the way inflation has gone, one simply could not even afford two-time meal.

They said that if their demand to increase the salaries is met, they would celebrate it, or else the protest would continue as they have no option but to take to the street for a reasonable increase in their salaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif PPP Ishaq Dar Asif Zardari AGEGA PM Shehbaz Sharif FGCTA Finance minister Ishaq Dar budget 2023 24 employee salaries

Comments

1000 characters

Reasonable increase in salaries: FGCTA, AGEGA stage protest demo

Dar defends 0.29pc growth rate

Tax exemptions cost exchequer over Rs2.23trn

Policy rate hike couldn’t arrest inflation rise

Banks disburse Rs1.222trn agri credit

Global slowdown, import curbs: Jul-Mar exports, imports post negative growth

SBP to leave 21pc policy rate unchanged amid high inflation

External public debt recorded at $85.2bn by March-end

SBP’s auction calendar: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs10trn in 3 months

Unemployment rate fell to 6.3pc in FY21

Statistical appendices: Survey severely limited

Read more stories