AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
BAFL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
DFML 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.05%)
EPCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.55%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
KAPCO 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.27%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
NETSOL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-4.41%)
OGDC 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
PPL 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.21%)
PRL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TRG 96.42 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.99%)
UNITY 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.55%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -51.8 (-1.23%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -198.1 (-1.36%)
KSE100 41,686 Decreased By -456.3 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,742 Decreased By -200.9 (-1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

  • Experts say market remains anxious regarding proposals to be announced in the budget tomorrow
BR Web Desk Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 07:40pm
Follow us

Apprehensions pertaining to the upcoming budget FY23-24 pushed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) into the red zone, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 450 points on Thursday.

At close, the KSE-100 Index was at 41,686.46, a decline of 456.25 points or 1.08%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, commercial banks, automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Experts were of the view that the market remains anxious regarding proposals in the upcoming budget, which is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

“Concerns pertaining to budget FY23-24 are driving this negative sentiment at the bourse,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

“There are concerns that additional taxes could be imposed on listed companies including banks,” he said.

KSE-100 rises for fourth successive session, index up 0.52%

Pakistani authorities are set to present the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will be seen juggling between keeping the IMF onboard for a teetering bailout programme Pakistan so desperately needs, and pacifying the public that is dealing with the repercussions of an economic fallout through record inflation.

Rauf said that there are also concerns that the government could give a populist budget, in its bid to woo voters. “If this happens, this could dent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,” he said.

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF resident representative for Pakistan, said on Thursday that the country has to satisfy the lender on three counts, starting with a budget to be presented on Friday before its board will review whether to release at least some of the $2.5 billion still to be disbursed under a lending programme that will expire at the end of this month.

A report from Capital Stake highlighted that negative sentiments surrounded the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the announcement of economic survey and budget,” the research house said.

Sectors pulling the benchmark KSE-100 Index downwards included banking (128.74 points), technology and communication (84.30 points) and oil and gas exploration (83.13 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 203.8 million from 332.5 million on Wednesday, while the value of shares traded declined to Rs5.8 billion from Rs7.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

Unity Foods Limited was the volume leader with 28.7 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 17.6 million shares and TPL Properties with 15.8 million shares.

Shares of 325 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 98 registered an increase, 206 recorded a fall and 21 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE100 index IMF and Pakistan budget 2023 24 PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Kashif ALI Jun 08, 2023 05:29pm
So, it is clear now that IMF was waiting for the actual budget announcement (on 9th June) to check whether its points are included or not. Only thereafter, IMF SLA could have any potential chance to be signed. I wonder why media and so-called financial journalists kept mongering the rumors for nothing. Needless to state that actual matter of affairs about Pakistan can only be verified and known through authentic western media. Local media is extremely inefficient.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 plunges over 450 points amid uncertainty on upcoming budget

Pakistan has to satisfy IMF on three counts including budget ‘consistent with programme objectives’

Inter-bank: rupee ends losing streak with marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: US dollar strengthens as demand surges

TAPI Pipeline: Pakistan and Turkmenistan sign implementation plan

APTMA urges Dar to reinstate competitive energy tariffs

Oil rises as Saudi cut supports and focus turns to Fed

At US request, Pakistan grants detained designer Khadija Shah consular access

Ali Muhammad Khan re-arrested outside Peshawar jail

Punjab polls: Hearing for petition against SC Act and ECP plea indefinitely adjourned

Read more stories