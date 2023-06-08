AVN 49.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.32%)
Saudi foreign minister says wealthy countries must take back Islamic State nationals

Reuters Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 02:01pm
Photo: REUTERS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday it was “disheartening and absolutely unacceptable” that wealthy countries skirt their responsibility on taking back their citizens captured in the fight against the Islamic State.

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had ‘candid’ talks in Jeddah: US official

“So I would say to those countries, you must step up, you must take up responsibilities, being part of a coalition means working together,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a meeting of the US-led coalition in Riyadh.

