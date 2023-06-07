AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign regarding May 9 violence

  • Miscreants' efforts to hide behind imaginary human rights violations are futile as there is irrefutable evidence of their involvement, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2023
Follow us

The 81st Formation Commanders Conference on Wednesday took note of the “hostile forces” attempts to deceive the public through fake news following the May 9 attacks on military installations, saying miscreants’ efforts to “hide behind imaginary human rights violations are futile” as irrefutable evidence exists proving their involvement.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the Conference at GHQ, which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The forum took note of hostile forces and their abettor’s attempts to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda regarding the May 9 incidents, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The moot resolved that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House, and attackers of military installations will “certainly be brought to justice quickly under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, which are derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas, including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security, and dignity of the country. The forum offered Fateha for the Shuhadas’ departed souls.

The statement further noted that while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the “noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country.”

“Forum also resolved that endeavors by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.”

“The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas and their families in the highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity” the press release added.

The participants were briefed on the prevalent environment, challenges to security, both internal and external, and their own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional.

The forum was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides the up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

“Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country,“ COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces are and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same,” he said.

COAS stressed maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of their formations.

He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of the Army’s operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming the resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the “security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.”

ISPR Chief of Army Staff Formation Commanders’ Conference May 9 violence

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jun 07, 2023 07:29pm
There seems to be an urgency on the road to justice, let the due course of law, investigation, and established law process take place. The media at the moment is all lit up with today's new urgent narrative after a lull on the topic and now press conferences by politicians and bandwagon is contributing irresponsibly to the debate. But in this rush for righteousness on the issue, everyone is overlooking a 250 million people fact as well as putting in danger the role of the judiciary, remember people are suffering from economic woes and forming an opinion of their own.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool Jun 07, 2023 07:52pm
I hope first the COAS arrests those who ordered the removal of the guards at Jinnah house Lahore, and left our Lt General unguarded . This will go down very well with the people of Pakistan, and would show Justice is equal for all.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jun 07, 2023 08:30pm
A truly independent body needs to establish the truth ..... the victim or the perpetrator's views will always be suspect.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jun 07, 2023 09:12pm
Now they're threatening the one who raises question. I guess we are witnessing PDM/PP as martial law administrators.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign regarding May 9 violence

There will be no winners, say experts ahead of budget announcement

Pakistan’s budget caught between IMF expectations and election

PPP co-chair Zardari calls stakeholders to formulate ‘charter of economy’

Punjab elections: SC clubs ECP plea with petitions challenging judgement review law

Inter-bank: rupee weakens further, settles at 286.88 against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains, dealers say USD now available

Toshakhana gifts: Imran Khan secures bail till June 21 in ‘fraud’ case

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

USAID announces $16.4mn for Sindh’s flood affectees

Read more stories