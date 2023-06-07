Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign regarding May 9 violence

The 81st Formation Commanders Conference on Wednesday took note of the “hostile forces” attempts to deceive the public through fake news following the May 9 attacks on military installations, saying miscreants’ efforts to “hide behind imaginary human rights violations are futile” as irrefutable evidence exists proving their involvement.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the Conference at GHQ, which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The forum took note of hostile forces and their abettor’s attempts to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda regarding the May 9 incidents, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The moot resolved that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House, and attackers of military installations will “certainly be brought to justice quickly under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, which are derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.”

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas, including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security, and dignity of the country. The forum offered Fateha for the Shuhadas’ departed souls.

The statement further noted that while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the “noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country.”

“Forum also resolved that endeavors by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.”

“The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas and their families in the highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity” the press release added.

The participants were briefed on the prevalent environment, challenges to security, both internal and external, and their own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional.

The forum was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness besides the up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

“Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country,“ COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces are and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same,” he said.

COAS stressed maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of their formations.

He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of the Army’s operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming the resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the “security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.”