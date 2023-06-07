AVN 50.86 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (5.74%)
BAFL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
EPCL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
HUBC 68.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 22.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
KEL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
MLCF 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
NETSOL 79.96 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (6.61%)
OGDC 78.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.05%)
PPL 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.64%)
PRL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 42.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.62%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.17%)
TRG 100.39 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.03%)
UNITY 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (8.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 165.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,143 Increased By 219.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,943 Increased By 70.6 (0.47%)
Saudi, Qatar bourses rise in early trade, oil weighs on other markets

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2023 01:46pm
Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar rose in early trade on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike pause by the US Federal Reserve, although other major markets were subdued on falling oil prices.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, on course to extend gains for a fourth straight session, with Alinma Bank SJSC rising 2.6% and telecoms firm Etihad Etisalat Company SJSC jumping 3.1%.

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco lost 0.5%.

The kingdom’s pledge to deepen output cuts is unlikely to underpin a sustainable price increase into the high $80s to low $90s, Citi said in a note on Tuesday, even as other brokerages signalled a bigger deficit in the second half of the year.

In Qatar, the benchmark added 0.3%, with Ooredoo QPSC advancing 1.9% and Qatar Electricity and Water Company QPSC trading 2% higher.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.5% fall in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC losing 1.5%.

Most Gulf markets rise on Fed rate pause hopes; oil limits gains

The Abu Dhabi index was down 0.1%. Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - extended losses as concerns over global economic headwinds deepened, erasing the gains booked after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia’s surprise weekend pledge to deepen output cuts.

US Federal Reserve MENA GULF STOCK EXCHANGE

