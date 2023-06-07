AVN 50.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.93%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 52.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.74%)
EPCL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.4%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
KAPCO 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.25%)
TRG 99.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.52%)
UNITY 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.77%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 14,504 Increased By 64.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,957 Increased By 33.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,880 Increased By 7.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 102,266 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,476 tonnes of import cargo and 30,790 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 71,476 comprised of 1,050 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,652 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 961 tonnes of Chickpeas, 13,075 tonnes of DAP & 52,738 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,790 tonnes comprised of 10,939 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 21 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,830 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 910 containers comprising of 71 containers import and 839 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 29 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 113 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 02 ships namely, Bulk Castor and Sky Globe have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 07 ships namely, Yantian Express, Wan Hai 627, Olympia, Darya Rapti, Med Tuncer, Navios Jasmine and Jabal Almisht have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Rida, MSC Makalu-III, BBG-He-Zhou, Chem-leona, Karimata and Valiant are expected to sail on Tuesday on 6th June,2023.

Cargo Through put during last 24 hours stood at 140,556tonnes, comprising 109,259 tones imports Cargo and 30,666 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,720 Containers (1,170 TEUs Imports and 1,550 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MilahaRas Laffan, JIU-LI-669, Ullswater and Maersk Chicago & two more ships, MSC Adnis and LNG Ogun carrying Palm oil, LPG, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, SSGC, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday, 6th June, &three more containerships, MSC Tianping, MSC Pegasus and Maersk Pelepas are due to arriveat Port Qasim on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories