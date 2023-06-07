KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 102,266 tonnes of cargo comprising 71,476 tonnes of import cargo and 30,790 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 71,476 comprised of 1,050 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,652 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 961 tonnes of Chickpeas, 13,075 tonnes of DAP & 52,738 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,790 tonnes comprised of 10,939 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 21 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 19,830 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 910 containers comprising of 71 containers import and 839 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 29 of 20’s and 20 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 113 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 02 ships namely, Bulk Castor and Sky Globe have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 07 ships namely, Yantian Express, Wan Hai 627, Olympia, Darya Rapti, Med Tuncer, Navios Jasmine and Jabal Almisht have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Rida, MSC Makalu-III, BBG-He-Zhou, Chem-leona, Karimata and Valiant are expected to sail on Tuesday on 6th June,2023.

Cargo Through put during last 24 hours stood at 140,556tonnes, comprising 109,259 tones imports Cargo and 30,666 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,720 Containers (1,170 TEUs Imports and 1,550 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MilahaRas Laffan, JIU-LI-669, Ullswater and Maersk Chicago & two more ships, MSC Adnis and LNG Ogun carrying Palm oil, LPG, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at EETL, LCT, SSGC, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Tuesday, 6th June, &three more containerships, MSC Tianping, MSC Pegasus and Maersk Pelepas are due to arriveat Port Qasim on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023.

