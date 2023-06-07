Govt urged to reduce GST on raw material for sanitary napkins

ISLAMABAD: Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, member of the National Assembly (MNA) and chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice has urged the government to reduce general sales tax (GST) on the raw material of sanitary napkins and to recognise it as necessities rather than luxury items.

Speaking at an event organised by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with Santex Products, the manufacturers of sanitary napkin titled, “Policy Level Dialogue on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Tax Reforms”, she also called for tax exemption and price reduction to ensure the availability of these essential products to all women in the country.

She said that owing to high taxation on the products poor women, especially in rural areas where a majority of the population is residing cannot afford such products, therefore, the government, civil society, health professional and media should play their due role.

Aziz also ensured the participants that she will raise this issue in the parliament and will support tax reforms. Aziz expressed her deep concerns when revealing that only seven percent of Pakistani women use sanitary napkins, due to reasons such as high cost, unavailability, social taboos, and lack of awareness. She emphasized the urgent need for easily accessible sanitary napkins at a nominal, affordable cost nationwide.

The dialogue highlighted the findings of the recent ethnographic study on menstrual health and hygiene in Pakistan, aiming to foster collaboration among key stakeholders for the development of effective strategies for addressing period poverty.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Inoussa Kabore, deputy representative Unicef Pakistan said it was a pioneering initiative, the dialogue was a continuation of the ethnographic research on menstrual health and hygiene conducted by the two partners in 2022.

Kabore expressed gratitude to Mehnaz Aziz and all participants for their invaluable contributions, urging the government, civil society organisations, private sector partners, and individuals to come together in addressing menstrual health challenges, challenging societal norms, and implementing sustainable solutions.

Fawaz Ahmed, Head of Marketing at Santex Products, underscored the significance of the dialogue in addressing period poverty and advocating for policy reforms. He emphasised the importance of tax reductions or exemptions on menstrual products to alleviate the financial burden faced by menstruating individuals, promoting menstrual equity while upholding their dignity.

The discussion brought together prominent stakeholders from government, non-profit organisations, and the private sector who all urged the government to address the pressing issue of period poverty and advocate for policy reforms aimed at reducing financial barriers to accessing menstrual products. Menstrual pads are currently subject to luxury tax.

Distinguished speakers and panellists shared valuable insights, experiences, and successful initiatives from around the world and encouraging the policymakers and the private sector to replicate these approaches while respecting local customs in Pakistan. Women, especially young girls, in disaster-hit and rural areas of Pakistan require immediate assistance in this matter.

Participants engaged in thoughtful discussions on various approaches to reduce or eliminate taxes on products directly linked to women’s health.

The participants said that designating locally-manufactured sanitary napkins as an “essential item” and including them in the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, alongside food and medical supplies.

