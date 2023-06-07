AVN 50.76 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (5.53%)
SCBA, PBC condemn murder of SC lawyer

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), on Tuesday, strongly condemned the murder of Abdul Razaq Shar, a Supreme Court lawyer.

SCBA President Abid S Zuberi, Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, and the entire 25th Executive Committee of the Association said that this senseless act of violence has not only robbed us of an exemplary legal professional but has also struck at the heart of justice and the rule of law.

Abdul Razaq Shar was shot dead by unknown assailants at Quetta, on Tuesday.

They called upon law enforcement agencies and authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this appalling crime, ensuring that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice, they opined.

The executive committee extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of late Abdul Razaq Shar.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroon ur Rashid, and Chairman Executive Committee of Council Hassan Raza Pasha said that the brutal murder of Razaq is an utter failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining and improving the law and order situation in Balochistan to provide safety and security to citizens in general and especially the advocates of Balochistan, and to control the target killing.

They also expressed their deep concerns upon the said incident and demanded from the chief minister as well as the IG Police, Balochistan province to make an independent investigation immediately and arrest the culprits involved in the said incident to award them exemplary punishment.

They have also urged that government should provide security to citizens, especially the advocates and take immediate measures to stop such like incidents against advocates in the future.

