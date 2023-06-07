COO KW&SB assures equitable distribution of water to citizens

KARACHI: COO Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engineer Asadullah Khan on Tuesday revealed that water availability to Karachi is less than 50 percent of the its total demand. He said despite this, KW&SB is using all resources to ensure equitable distribution of water to the citizens.

At a meeting with a visiting delegation led by JUI leader Qari Mohammad Usman at MD Secretariat Karsaz, Asadullah Khan said that providing equitable water supply to the citizens, and maintaining the city’s proper drainage system is one of our top priorities.

During the meeting, the JUI leader informed the COO KW&SB about the various problems of water supply and drainage in Shershah District Keemari and District West and said that effective steps should be taken to solve all the problems.

On this occasion, COO KW&SB issued orders to the concerned officers on the spot, assuring the JUI Leader of immediate resolution of all complaints related to water supply and drainage presented during the meeting.

COO KW&SB said that the Sindh Government has approved the installation of a new water distribution line in Jinnah Road, Alamgir Road, Toor Baba Road Street No. 14 and 16 Shershah Colony UC-6, formerly UC-1. He said that laying the new line will greatly improve the process of water supply in the respective areas and there will be complete elimination of illegal connections.

