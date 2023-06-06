AVN 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.9%)
PM for public-friendly budget: PMO

Recorder Report Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 08:48am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed maximum public relief by utilising existing resources in the best manner in the budget for the next fiscal year.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, despite the economic challenges the prime minister has decided to take the big decision for providing relief to the poor and middle class. He decided to provide direct subsidy to farmers on fertiliser and ordered that a comprehensive plan should be developed and presented in this regard.

The premier also decided, according to the PMO, that the government will provide assistance in converting tubewells of farmers to solar energy and directed the relevant authorities that it must be ensured that the impact of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products should be reached to the common man.

Budget FY24: govt could take steps ‘to appease public’, says Topline

The prime minister also directed that by expanding the scope of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the participation of deserving people should be ensured.

By expanding the scope of the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Program, the youth will be facilitated in business with loans on easy terms and domestic IT exports will be increased by providing facilities to the youth in the field of information technology and all facilities should be provided for the development of small business and small scale industry.

Federal ministers, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State Dr Musadik Malik, Special Assistant Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri, Special Assistants, Shaza Fatima and Qaiser Sheikh, modern farming expert Ahmed Umeer and IT department Asif Peer participated in the meeting through video link.

Meraj ul hassan Jun 06, 2023 10:53am
Satisfied yours composition on every topics of economic.
Meraj ul hassan Jun 06, 2023 10:53am
Nice
KU Jun 06, 2023 11:38am
There are three kinds of people in Pakistan. Don’t trust anyone of them!
