CJP says judges won’t interfere in economic policy

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has said judges are not economists; therefore, would not interfere in the economic affairs as the court did not have the required expertise.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, on Monday, heard the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami for declaring the privatisation of Karachi Electric Supply Company as unlawful.

The chief justice asked the petitioner’s counsel to approach the concerned high court regarding the matter.

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Rasheed A Rizvi said that the parliament made two laws related to clause 3 of Article 184 of the constitution, which states that for the court to have original jurisdiction on an issue, it first needs to be of public importance and must involve a violation of fundamental rights enshrined within the Constitution.

The chief justice also questioned if old cases were scheduled for hearings this could mean that the issue is alive. Jamaat-e-Islami in 2015 had filed an application against the privatisation of K-Electric.

Advocate Salahuddin mentioned that an application had emerged against the KSC Labour Union, however, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that the matter was not before the court at the present time.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the hearing should be adjourned till next week.

However, the chief justice maintained that the court would be on holiday from next week and judges would not be available. He, therefore, asked the lawyer to receive instructions before the next hearing. The apex court issued notices to all parties, including the government, attorney general and K-Electric.

The court noted that it had been 18 years since the privatisation of the power utility.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday (Jun 6).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023