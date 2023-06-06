AVN 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.42%)
DFML 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.29%)
EPCL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.36%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
HUBC 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.62%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.66%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
NETSOL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.08%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 96.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
UNITY 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 25.3 (0.61%)
BR30 14,451 Increased By 47.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,908 Increased By 240.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 14,867 Increased By 69 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CJP says judges won’t interfere in economic policy

Terence J Sigamony Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 08:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has said judges are not economists; therefore, would not interfere in the economic affairs as the court did not have the required expertise.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, on Monday, heard the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami for declaring the privatisation of Karachi Electric Supply Company as unlawful.

The chief justice asked the petitioner’s counsel to approach the concerned high court regarding the matter.

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Rasheed A Rizvi said that the parliament made two laws related to clause 3 of Article 184 of the constitution, which states that for the court to have original jurisdiction on an issue, it first needs to be of public importance and must involve a violation of fundamental rights enshrined within the Constitution.

The chief justice also questioned if old cases were scheduled for hearings this could mean that the issue is alive. Jamaat-e-Islami in 2015 had filed an application against the privatisation of K-Electric.

Advocate Salahuddin mentioned that an application had emerged against the KSC Labour Union, however, Justice Ayesha Malik stated that the matter was not before the court at the present time.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the hearing should be adjourned till next week.

However, the chief justice maintained that the court would be on holiday from next week and judges would not be available. He, therefore, asked the lawyer to receive instructions before the next hearing. The apex court issued notices to all parties, including the government, attorney general and K-Electric.

The court noted that it had been 18 years since the privatisation of the power utility.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday (Jun 6).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court KE SC privatisation CJP JI CJP Umar Ata Bandial K-Electric economic policy SC judges

Comments

1000 characters
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Jun 06, 2023 10:06am
It is not their domain . Period .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CJP says judges won’t interfere in economic policy

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

PM takes coalition partners on board over PSDP

Read more stories