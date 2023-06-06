EFP condoles death of President Zaki Ahmed Khan

KARACHI: EFP bid farewell to their President Zaki Ahmed Khan who passed away on June 03, 2023 (Saturday). He was the longest serving as the Vice President and EFP Focal Person for ILO with a relentless and passionate dedication to the progress and values of EFP.

Zaki was the Vice President continuously under three Presidents since 2012 and has been a member of the Managing Committee / Board of Directors of EFP since 2007. He was a Substitute Member of the Governing Body of ILO.

