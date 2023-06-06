AVN 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.81%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.1%)
DFML 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 52.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
EPCL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.84%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.71%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
NETSOL 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
OGDC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.72%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PPL 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.36%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 97.25 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.89%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 31.1 (0.75%)
BR30 14,476 Increased By 72.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 41,941 Increased By 272.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 14,883 Increased By 85 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EFP condoles death of President Zaki Ahmed Khan

Press Release Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

KARACHI: EFP bid farewell to their President Zaki Ahmed Khan who passed away on June 03, 2023 (Saturday). He was the longest serving as the Vice President and EFP Focal Person for ILO with a relentless and passionate dedication to the progress and values of EFP.

Zaki was the Vice President continuously under three Presidents since 2012 and has been a member of the Managing Committee / Board of Directors of EFP since 2007. He was a Substitute Member of the Governing Body of ILO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

EFP President Zaki Ahmed Khan EFP condoles

Comments

1000 characters

EFP condoles death of President Zaki Ahmed Khan

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories