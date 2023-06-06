AVN 48.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.77%)
BAFL 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
DFML 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 52.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
EPCL 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
FCCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
HUBC 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.66%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
NETSOL 75.38 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.73%)
OGDC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.61%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.7%)
PPL 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.51%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.62%)
UNITY 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.19%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By 32.4 (0.78%)
BR30 14,482 Increased By 78.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,946 Increased By 278 (0.67%)
KSE30 14,886 Increased By 87.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DMD’s ‘devious’ appointment: Senate panel asks PD to take action against NTDC board

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Jun, 2023 05:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power has recommended Power Division to take action against Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for illegal appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

The Power Division has shared inquiry report regarding appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala with Senate Standing Committee.

According to approved minutes of Standing Committee, headed by Senator Saifullah Abro, the Chairman Committee asked about the findings of the inquiry report. The Joint Secretary Power Division informed the Committee that Inquiry Committee report also recommended to present the report to the NTDC Board, which will take the decision in accordance with the inquiry report.

Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed noted that initial findings of the report stated that post was not created rightly for Ali Zain Banatwala as it was created for the first time in the history of the NTDC.

The Additional Secretary maintained that proper appointment procedure was not followed in it. He implied that the issuance of corrigendum implies that a favour was given to Ali Zain Banatwala.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee stated that it was told in the last meeting of the committee that Power Division has given time to the NTDC Board till May 10, 2023 to respond.

However, the NTDC BoD was unable to respond. He contended that Power Division has to take a decision and remove Ali Zain Banatwala in the light of inquiry report by Power Division and recommended that action should also be taken against Chairman and Board Members of the NTDC as they have not followed the instructions of Power Division because the NTDC Board is involved in this illegal appointment including Banatwala as a Member of Board.

The committee maintained that since Power Division is appointing authority of the NTDC Board, it must take action on irregularities in the Organisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SENATE Power Division NTDC Saifullah Abro Ali Zain Banatwala

Comments

1000 characters

DMD’s ‘devious’ appointment: Senate panel asks PD to take action against NTDC board

Intra-day update: rupee falls further against US dollar

Zille Shah case: LHC confirms Imran’s pre-arrest bail

CJP Bandial questions if govt has ‘utilised resources’ to trace those behind audio leaks

LHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s immediate release

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

Flood-hit Pakistanis still waiting on promised rebuild

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs58.6trn

ECC approves over Rs33bn grants 3 days ahead of budget

600MWp solar project: AEDB holds Nepra responsible for lack of interest among investors

Inter-company dividends: Govt may provide relief from multiple taxation

Read more stories