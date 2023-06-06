DMD’s ‘devious’ appointment: Senate panel asks PD to take action against NTDC board

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power has recommended Power Division to take action against Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for illegal appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

The Power Division has shared inquiry report regarding appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala with Senate Standing Committee.

According to approved minutes of Standing Committee, headed by Senator Saifullah Abro, the Chairman Committee asked about the findings of the inquiry report. The Joint Secretary Power Division informed the Committee that Inquiry Committee report also recommended to present the report to the NTDC Board, which will take the decision in accordance with the inquiry report.

Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed noted that initial findings of the report stated that post was not created rightly for Ali Zain Banatwala as it was created for the first time in the history of the NTDC.

The Additional Secretary maintained that proper appointment procedure was not followed in it. He implied that the issuance of corrigendum implies that a favour was given to Ali Zain Banatwala.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee stated that it was told in the last meeting of the committee that Power Division has given time to the NTDC Board till May 10, 2023 to respond.

However, the NTDC BoD was unable to respond. He contended that Power Division has to take a decision and remove Ali Zain Banatwala in the light of inquiry report by Power Division and recommended that action should also be taken against Chairman and Board Members of the NTDC as they have not followed the instructions of Power Division because the NTDC Board is involved in this illegal appointment including Banatwala as a Member of Board.

The committee maintained that since Power Division is appointing authority of the NTDC Board, it must take action on irregularities in the Organisation.

