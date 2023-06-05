AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
BAFL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.46%)
DGKC 53.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
EPCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
HUBC 69.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.84%)
NETSOL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.32%)
OGDC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.91%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 61.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (6.14%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 43.38 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (6.45%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.4%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.97%)
TRG 95.07 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.35%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,403 Increased By 325.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 315 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,798 Increased By 134.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks slip as global growth concerns weigh

Reuters Published June 5, 2023
Follow us

British equities edged lower on Monday as concerns over the prospect of a global economic slowdown hit the internationally focussed FTSE 100, while mining stocks slipped as metal prices came under pressure.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.1% to dip well below the two-week high it hit in intraday trading as a rally in oil stocks on higher crude prices fizzled out.

A survey showed the U.S. services sector barely grew in May, sparking worries of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

“Concerns about the U.S. heading into recession are weighing heavily on the index,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Mining stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure, with base and precious metal miners falling 0.5% and 3.0% respectively, tracking a global decline in metal prices.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 also dipped 0.2%.

ASOS surged 7.1% after a report said Alibaba-backed Turkish retailer Trendyol had made a 1 billion pound ($1.24 bln) takeover bid for the company.

London-listed shares of Indivior jumped 7.8% after the U.S. drugmaker agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing it of illegally suppressing generic competition for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

Britain’s telecommunications sector rose 2.0%, rebounding from its May lows after a report said Amazon.com was negotiating to get low-cost wireless services for its Prime members.

Diageo said CEO-designate Debra Crew will assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as long-time boss Ivan Menezes undergoes medical treatment. Shares of the world’s largest spirits maker fell 1.2%

Following a disappointing end to May, UK equities have slowly recovered as investors remain hopeful that central banks around the globe could hit pause on monetary tightening, starting with the Federal Reserve.

Back home, data showed British services firms reported the strongest input cost pressures in three months in May.

FTSE 100 London's FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks slip as global growth concerns weigh

PM Shehbaz says ‘very hopeful’ deal will be reached with IMF in June

PPP nominates Murtaza Wahab as Karachi mayor candidate

Pakistan, Iraq sign two MoUs during FM Bilawal’s maiden visit

Public welfare, business-friendly policies focus of budget: PM Shehbaz

Inter-bank market: rupee falls, settles at 286.19 against US dollar

Open market: US dollar back to Rs305-310 level

KSE-100 rises 0.76% on budget optimism

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

Pakistan committed to its human rights obligations: PM Shehbaz

US and India agree defence industry cooperation plan

Read more stories