ECC approves fixing maximum price of 49 new drugs

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved the fixation of Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 49 new drugs, which are being introduced in Pakistan for the first time.

The meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also accorded approval for issuance of government of Pakistan guarantee amounting to Rs9.5 billion for the project construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway on build-operate-transfer basis.

The Finance Division said the ECC considered a summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and after detailed discussion approved fixation of MRPs of 49 new drugs on the basis of being lower as compared to their prices in the neighboring countries.

“These are drugs which are being introduced in Pakistan for the first time mostly at prices considerably lower than the region,” read the statement.

The ECC also considered a summary of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and approved Rs12 billion for procurement of relief items to restock & replenish its reserves.

The ECC also approved the following supplementary and Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG):

The committee approved Rs9.145 billion as TSG in favor of Power Division for the execution of 2x660 MW Coal-fired Power project Jamshoro.

The ECC approved Rs1.422 billion as TSG in favour of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to meet its ERE shortfall.

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

The ECC approved Rs839.129 million as TSG in favour of the project titled ‘New Gwadar International Airport (NIGA)’ of Ministry of Aviation; Rs120.450 million TSG approved in favour of Establishment Division for the CFY 2022-23 to meet a shortfall of ERE and Non-ERE components.

The ECC also accorded approval of Rs140.584 million as TSG in favour of the Establishment Division for payment to government departments for services rendered from various sources.

The ECC approved Rs16.499 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Human Rights for meeting the shortfall in essential expenditures in different organizations working under the Ministry.

The ECC approved Rs700 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet the shortfall during CFY 2022-23. The ECC also approved Rs48 million TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for the release of funds to HQ Frontier Corps (North) KP, for the construction of FATA Levies Centre at Shakas Peshawar.

The Finance Division said that Rs470.827 million was approved as TSG in favor of Ministry of Interior for the payment of troops cost/subsistence allowance to personnel of Civil Armed Forces deployed in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Interior for release of funds of Rs66.336 million as TSG for the construction of Frontier Constabulary Training Center, Michni, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The funds have been granted in aid to Pakistan by the USA for capacity building of civil armed forces,” read the statement.

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

Moreover, Rs347.99 million was approved as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior to complete the raising process of the 6th Battalion of Pakistan Post Guards for anti-smuggling purposes.

The committee approved Rs1.251 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for FATA Temporary Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) of NADRA to serve the vulnerable families, affected by military operations.

Moreover, Rs49.5 million was approved as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for further disbursement of the amount as financial assistance for the families of Shuhada and injured persons of the Swat terrorism incident.

The ECC approved Rs110.653 million as TSG in favour of the National Counter Terrorism Authority to strengthen NACTA within its current mandate. The committee approved Rs5.252 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Defence for meeting ERE shortfall.