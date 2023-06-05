AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 08:46am
ISLAMABAD: Amidst reports that Pakistan needs to take timely decisions to avoid economic default in the coming weeks against the backdrop of worsening financial conditions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that the target to increase bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye to $5 billion annually over the next three years is “very much achievable.”

This claim follows Sharif’s visit to Turkiye in connection with the oath-taking of Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his re-election as Türkiye’s President in the recent polls.

“In my meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups yesterday, I highlighted the need for investment and trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction. Exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year,” Sharif stated in a tweet on Sunday.

PM to leave for Turkiye tomorrow

“The target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years is very much achievable. Was glad to find discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships and establishing new ventures,” the tweet added.

Later, Sharif left for Pakistan on the completion of his two-day visit to Turkiye.

Earlier, on Saturday, Erdogan sworn in as 12th President of Turkiye, following his historic victory in closely contested elections.

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Turkiye.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign minister said that he was looking forward to working closely with his Turkish counterpart in taking the Pak-Turkiye strategic partnership to “ever greater heights.”

“Yasasin Pakistan – Turkiye Dostlugu! (Long live friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye),” Zardari said.

Under Erdogan’s rule, Fidan served as Director of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (NIA) for more than eight years—since March 2015— before his elevation as Foreign Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:43am
4.8 billion imports from Turkey. 0.2 billion exports. All those importa because all oir factories are shutting down! Thanks Shebaz.
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 05, 2023 08:45am
Turkish people will never forget that Pakistan recycled Turkish aid during their worst quake. While Pak's neighbours saved countless lives.
Usman Jun 05, 2023 09:37am
What is there to sell to Turks.Dha and Bahrain plots? That is what this nation is buying.
