Overseas Pakistanis: CM for prompt redressal of grievances

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspector General of Police to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis.

Inspector General of Police should personally monitor complaint redressal system of overseas Pakistanis. He should submit a report to the CM Office every month.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that relevant overseas Pakistani should be kept posted regularly on the progress being made with regard to redressal of every complaint adding that a time frame should be chalked out to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing abroad.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that every complaint should be disposed off in a minimum span of time adding that a slow paced traditional action on a complaint being sent by a portal, telephone or by mail will not be tolerated.

Caretaker CM remarked that those occupying property, estate or assets of overseas Pakistanis will be dealt with an iron hand.

