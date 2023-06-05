AVN 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
Pakistan

Dargah Jahanian Shah: minister inaugurates renovation work

Published 05 Jun, 2023
HYDERABAD: The Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani has inaugurated the expansion and renovation work of the hall of Dargah Jahanian Shah here at Hyderabad today.

On this occasion talking to media persons Provincial Minister Gianchand Esrani said that the Department of Minority Affairs was working on the construction, repair and renovation of the places of worship of the minority community, adding that expansion and renovation of the hall of Dargah Jahanian Shah would make it easier for pilgrims to perform their religious rituals.

He said that the Department of Minority Affairs had done record development works this year and this process was still going on with a good pace. “Hundreds of development schemes of improvement of temples, churches, crematory and other places of worship of the minority community are going on across the province”, he claimed.

He said that concerned wing of the department had been directed to complete as many development schemes as possible by the end of the current financial year and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the minority community had always been given importance in the governments of Pakistan People’s Party as practical steps had been taken for the welfare of the minority community including the renovation of their places of worship. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given him a task of taking special care of the minority community and he was trying to fulfill expectations of the party Chairman by serving the minority community.

