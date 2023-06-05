AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
EPCL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.67%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.4 (0.69%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 145.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,572 Increased By 218.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,749 Increased By 85.3 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HP misses revenue estimates

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

NEW YORK: HP Inc missed Wall Street targets for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday as inflation-hit customers spent less on the company’s personal computers, sending its shares down nearly 3% in extended trading.

Companies such as HP, Lenovo and Dell Technologies have seen demand ease from peaks hit during the pandemic, when work-from-home trends had driven up sales of laptops and other electronic devices.

Global PC shipments declined nearly 30% in the January-March period to levels lower than before the pandemic, according to data from research firm IDC.

Sales for HP’s Personal Systems segment - home to its desktop and notebook PCs - dropped 29% in the reported quarter, while the company’s printing segment recorded a 5% fall.

revenue WallStreet HP Inc HP

Comments

1000 characters

HP misses revenue estimates

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories