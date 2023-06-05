AVN 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
BAFL 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.74%)
DGKC 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
EPCL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KEL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.67%)
OGDC 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.59%)
PAEL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 59.43 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.45%)
PRL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 28.4 (0.69%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 145.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,572 Increased By 218.9 (0.53%)
KSE30 14,749 Increased By 85.3 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Small investors souring on China’s recovery

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

SHANGHAI/ SINGAPORE: The last great hope for China’s faltering post-pandemic rally is fading as the nation’s legion of small-time investors turns bearish on equities to double down instead on safer assets amid a stuttering economic recovery.

Brokers and money managers had expected billions of yuan in excess savings would find their way to the stockmarket this year as the economy gathered pace and enough uncertainty remained over real estate to leave equities the only game in town. Yet just as foreign cash has failed to materialise in China’s stockmarket, nervous households are also turning their backs to pile into bonds and deposits - leaving equity markets adrift.

After rallying 20% from October to January, Chinese blue chips are handing back gains and are down 1% year-to-date. The Hang Seng is at 2023 lows, and sovereign bond yields are falling. The easiest trade of the year is fizzling, and the lost momentum is keeping investors’ money out.

“I am quite disappointed,” said Eric Yu, a programmer in his 30s in Shanghai who’s been investing for around three years.

“I will not put any more money into stocks until all my losses are recovered,” he said. Rather, spooked by the spectre of tech layoffs and youth unemployment, he has been putting some half of his monthly income into wealth and deposit products.

“Safety is more important at this time ... I don’t want to lose my principal.” Interviews with a dozen more small investors showed the sentiment to be reasonably widespread.

China’s small investors are also such a large force - accounting for some 60% of turnover, according to China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman, compared with a JPMorgan estimate of less than 25% in the United States - that their lack of interest shows up in market data.

China’s securities margin trading balance, a measure of risk appetite, is hovering around one-month lows. Turnover in the A-share market is at the lowest level since early March.

Brokerage account creation, while volatile, likewise dropped off in April after promising momentum in February and March, China Securities Depository and Clearing data showed. Mutual fund launches, a proxy for investor interest, also fell away.

The broad Shanghai Composite trades where it did early in 2022.

“It is as if stocks are losing faith in the China recovery story,” said Grow Investment Group chief economist Hong Hao. Unusually, he noted, stocks have spilt from a years-long correlation with deposits and liquidity.

NOTHING BUT WAIT Investor enthusiasm has ebbed with softening economic indicators and a global backdrop of rising political tension and falling growth.

China’s April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts as the recovery turned wobbly. Loans have been sharply and unexpectedly falling, while Western efforts to reduce manufacturing reliance on China have gathered steam.

All of which has domestic investors saying they are too nervous to move much beyond deposits, which central bank data shows are swelling even faster than at the height of the pandemic a year ago.

“It’s quite hard to grasp investment opportunities this year as themes rotate so fast,” said one such investor, Wang Zaizheng. “I have turned more cautious...sentiment is weak and there are also policy and geopolitical risks.” To be sure, not every sign is negative and some see local investors’ return as a big boost that is coming eventually.

China Hang Seng stockmarket

Comments

1000 characters

Small investors souring on China’s recovery

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories