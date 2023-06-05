Cricketer Laiba Nasir thanks family support

LAHORE: At just 17 years old, Laiba Nasir has already left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s cricketing landscape and her stellar performances on the international stage, representing Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike.

Laiba is rapidly emerging as a promising talent, showcasing immense potential and determination to succeed. Laiba’s journey to becoming a professional cricketer is an inspiring one. Born and raised in a cricket-loving family in Lahore, her passion for the sport was kindled from a young age. Gifted with natural talent, she honed her skills under the guidance of dedicated coaches and mentors.

Narrating her journey, Laiba said in an interview, “I was 12 years old when I started playing cricket on the street next to my home with boys. The neighbors used to question my family about why I am playing on the street, expressing concern that it could lead to road blockages.

On one occasion, they even visited my home to persuade my family to prevent me from playing this game. At that time, my father told me that if I want to pursue this game professionally, then I should go to the ground and then he accompanied me there.”

Mentioning the positive impact her father had on her early playing days, Laiba said, “My father used to take me to ground early in the morning and helped me in my practice, but then my father, who worked at an old clothes shop, got me admitted in a club.”

Laiba has four siblings and three of them play sports like football and athletics. During her younger years, Laiba faced suggestions from others to consider athletics due to her short height and not being of the ideal fitness. Nevertheless, she remained convinced regarding her passion for cricket.

Talking about her idol, right-handed Laiba added, “When I started playing cricket, people used to tell me that be like Sana Mir, then I started following her. Later, I tried copying Nida Dar’s bowling action, which I am yet to fully replicate.”

Opening up about her challenging commute to National Cricket Academy, Laiba stated it used to take her two hours to reach the academy, requiring her to switch between two local aut o-rickshaws. Furthermore, she would carry her kit bag on her shoulder for a 30-minute walk from canal road to the academy.

